Fights on Tap: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski among 7 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Are we all in agreement that UFC 281 is in the running for ‘Event of the Year’? We have a few events left in 2022, but last weekend’s PPV feels like it has to be at the top of the list. From Alex Pereira stunning the world with his fifth-round TKO of Israel Adesanya to Zhang Weili becoming a two-time champion at strawweight, there was a lot to enjoy from this pay-per-view event. Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler gave us exactly what we expected and the prelims were chock-full of statement-making performances from the likes of Renato Moicano, Ryan Spann, Erin Blanchfield and more!

With that card now in the books, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized seven fights this week, and a champion vs. champion clash is set.

It is official: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski is happening! Several weeks ago, Makhachev won the then-vacant UFC lightweight championship by submitting Charles Oliveira. The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product didn’t need to wait long to find out who his next opponent would be because he was standing in front of him in a matter of seconds. Serving as the potential backup for Makhachev vs. Oliveira, the reigning UFC featherweight champion shared a moment with Makhachev in the Octagon, essentially setting up the now-confirmed superfight that will headline UFC 284 next year.

The ‘Great’ will be moving up in weight and vying for his second title. The City Kickboxing star has defended his current belt four times, but expressed interest in going for gold in a second division. He’ll have that chance in front of a home crowd as the upcoming pay-per-view event is being hosted at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

UFC Vegas 65 Fight Night — November 19

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta — heavyweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

UFC 283 — January 21

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby — welterweight

UFC Seoul — February 4

Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson — featherweight

First rep. by John Hyon Ko of The AllStar Sports

UFC 284 — February 11

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski — lightweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — February 18

Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benítez — lightweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

UFC Fight Night — February 25

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez — lightweight

First rep. by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 289 — December 9

Randi Field vs. Kristina Katsikis — women’s flyweight

First rep. by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports

Bellator Dublin — February 24

Sinéad Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding — women’s featherweight

First rep. by Andy Stevenson of Severe MMA

Karl Moore vs. Maciej Różański — light heavyweight

First rep. by Kamil Zejma of InTheCage.pl

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh — featherweight

First rep. by Andy Stevenson of Severe MMA

Ciarán Clarke vs. Keir Harvie — featherweight

First rep. by Andy Stevenson of Severe MMA

Asaël Adjoudj vs. and Calum Murrie — featherweight

First rep. by Andy Stevenson of Severe MMA

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy — featherweight

First rep. by Andy Stevenson of Severe MMA

Announced RIZIN FF fights:

RIZIN 40 — December 31

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda — lightweight

Yuki Motoya vs. Rogério Bontorin — bantamweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta 50 — November 16

Claire Guthrie vs. Brigid Chase — women’s bantamweight

Melissa Odessa vs. Elise Pone — women’s flyweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

2022 PFL Championships — November 25

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes — featherweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 147 — November 20

Morgan Charriére vs. Daniel Bažant — featherweight