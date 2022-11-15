Fights on Tap: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski among 7 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
Are we all in agreement that UFC 281 is in the running for ‘Event of the Year’? We have a few events left in 2022, but last weekend’s PPV feels like it has to be at the top of the list. From Alex Pereira stunning the world with his fifth-round TKO of Israel Adesanya to Zhang Weili becoming a two-time champion at strawweight, there was a lot to enjoy from this pay-per-view event. Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler gave us exactly what we expected and the prelims were chock-full of statement-making performances from the likes of Renato Moicano, Ryan Spann, Erin Blanchfield and more!
With that card now in the books, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized seven fights this week, and a champion vs. champion clash is set.
It is official: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski is happening! Several weeks ago, Makhachev won the then-vacant UFC lightweight championship by submitting Charles Oliveira. The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product didn’t need to wait long to find out who his next opponent would be because he was standing in front of him in a matter of seconds. Serving as the potential backup for Makhachev vs. Oliveira, the reigning UFC featherweight champion shared a moment with Makhachev in the Octagon, essentially setting up the now-confirmed superfight that will headline UFC 284 next year.
The ‘Great’ will be moving up in weight and vying for his second title. The City Kickboxing star has defended his current belt four times, but expressed interest in going for gold in a second division. He’ll have that chance in front of a home crowd as the upcoming pay-per-view event is being hosted at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
UFC Vegas 65 Fight Night — November 19
Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta — heavyweight
UFC 283 — January 21
Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby — welterweight
UFC Seoul — February 4
Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson — featherweight
UFC 284 — February 11
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski — lightweight
Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett — featherweight
UFC Fight Night — February 18
Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benítez — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — February 25
Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez — lightweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 289 — December 9
Randi Field vs. Kristina Katsikis — women’s flyweight
Bellator Dublin — February 24
Sinéad Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding — women’s featherweight
Karl Moore vs. Maciej Różański — light heavyweight
Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh — featherweight
Ciarán Clarke vs. Keir Harvie — featherweight
Asaël Adjoudj vs. and Calum Murrie — featherweight
Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy — featherweight
Announced RIZIN FF fights:
RIZIN 40 — December 31
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda — lightweight
Yuki Motoya vs. Rogério Bontorin — bantamweight
Announced Invicta FC fights:
Invicta 50 — November 16
Claire Guthrie vs. Brigid Chase — women’s bantamweight
Melissa Odessa vs. Elise Pone — women’s flyweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
2022 PFL Championships — November 25
Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes — featherweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 147 — November 20
Morgan Charriére vs. Daniel Bažant — featherweight
