The Level Change Podcast 206: UFC 281, O’Malley’s curious injections

EPISODE 206

UFC 281 storylines: Poatan takes belt, Weili regains belt, Dustin stops Chandler, more - 3:50

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/91828-ufc-281

Volkanovski responds to critics about activity - 38:48

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/12/23454782/ufc-mma-news-interview-media-alexander-volkanovski-islam-makhachev-fight

Ngannou says things still unresolved with UFC - 45:51

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/12/23454398/francis-ngannou-contract-situation-with-the-ufc-hasnt-been-sorted-mma-news

Suga Sean gets stem cell injection in a sensitive area - 55:28

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/12/23454641/video-ufc-star-sean-omalley-says-he-got-stem-cell-penis-enlargement-shots

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 1:05

Jose Delgado’s head kick KO of Jorge Juarez

https://twitter.com/AlexBehunin/status/1589367023301447680

Drake curse alive and well

https://twitter.com/br_betting/status/1591605821951057921

Emiliano Vargas KO of Julio Martinez

https://twitter.com/DanCanobbio/status/1591630156682366976

Glover’s reaction

https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/1591673966959235072

Diaz slaps Dillon Danis’ friend

https://twitter.com/nooulez/status/1591680422664359936

