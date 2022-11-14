Jon Jones reacts to Israel Adesanya’s TKO loss at UFC 281

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have both traded barbs online in the past. The former light heavyweight champion isn’t one to let an opportunity pass by, and he unsurprisingly took to twitter after Adesanya lost his title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

Although it was generally more subtle than some of the vitriol he spewed in the past, he made sure to address some past comments that he didn’t appreciate. As soon as Adesanya lost by technical knockout, Jones immediately brought up Khabib Nurmagomedov’s previous tweet suggesting Adesanya could eventually be on the same level as him.

I appreciate the kind words Champ pic.twitter.com/aUxY2x0YwC — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

He then congratulated Pereira, saying he’s “incredibly happy” that he’s now the new middleweight champion.

It’s already yours Champ, Congratulations! Incredibly happy for you and your team. https://t.co/GGk1kOCsvx — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

Finally, Jones responded to a fan about possibly trolling Adesanya, saying “Now why would I go and do something like that?”

Now why would I go and do something like that? https://t.co/3bKsKaOAFu — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

On the same event, Jones also reacted to the loss of Dominick Reyes, who many believe deserved to win the close decision in their bout from 2020. After the KO defeat, Jones brought up an old line Reyes said about him.

'Get on the sidelines permanently or get in the game' — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

That was his message to me in one of his last interviews, now that’s my message back to him. https://t.co/U7xvnayY7C — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

I don’t know if feel bad are the words, I would say more like concerned for his health. https://t.co/cnV4GaAo0j — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

While his resume as an all time great fighter is unquestionable, Jones has just been reveling in his rival’s losses a lot more than actually fighting these days. The long time UFC champion has been inactive for almost three years now, and hasn’t competed since his controversial decision over Reyes in February 2020.

Jones claims he will move up and return soon, although he has promised that same move to heavyweight for over a decade now.