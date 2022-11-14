 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jon Jones reacts to Israel Adesanya’s TKO loss at UFC 281

Jon Jones unsurprisingly tweeted things after seeing Israel Adesanya and Dominick Reyes both lose at UFC 281.

By Anton Tabuena
Jon Jones at the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have both traded barbs online in the past. The former light heavyweight champion isn’t one to let an opportunity pass by, and he unsurprisingly took to twitter after Adesanya lost his title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

Although it was generally more subtle than some of the vitriol he spewed in the past, he made sure to address some past comments that he didn’t appreciate. As soon as Adesanya lost by technical knockout, Jones immediately brought up Khabib Nurmagomedov’s previous tweet suggesting Adesanya could eventually be on the same level as him.

He then congratulated Pereira, saying he’s “incredibly happy” that he’s now the new middleweight champion.

Finally, Jones responded to a fan about possibly trolling Adesanya, saying “Now why would I go and do something like that?”

On the same event, Jones also reacted to the loss of Dominick Reyes, who many believe deserved to win the close decision in their bout from 2020. After the KO defeat, Jones brought up an old line Reyes said about him.

While his resume as an all time great fighter is unquestionable, Jones has just been reveling in his rival’s losses a lot more than actually fighting these days. The long time UFC champion has been inactive for almost three years now, and hasn’t competed since his controversial decision over Reyes in February 2020.

Jones claims he will move up and return soon, although he has promised that same move to heavyweight for over a decade now.

