UFC Vegas 65: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 65, which goes down on Saturday, November 19th. from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Heavyweight contenders, No. 9 ranked Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis and No. 12 ranked Sergey ‘Polar Bear’ Spivac, will have what should be a momentous 265lb top contenders brawl.

The co-main is a Light Heavyweight scrap between well known combatants, Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

UFC Vegas 65 main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ with a start time of 4/1PM ETPT, this is preceded by four Prelims on also on ESPN+ at 1PM/10AM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Live! Stream UFC Vegas 65 on ESPN+

HEAVYWEIGHT SHOWDOWN - Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac — NOV 19: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns yet again to the renowned APEX Facility housed in ‘Sin City’ - Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, with an exciting 265lb Heavyweight top contenders tilt between Derrick ‘ The Black Beast’ Lewis (26-10) and Sergey ‘Polar Bear’ Spivac (15-3).

In UFC Vegas 65’s co-main event, hard-hitting Light Heavyweights go to war when Ion ‘The Hulk’ Cutelaba squares off with the ‘African Savage’, Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Plus — Chase ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ Sherman takes on DWCS Alumni, Waldo ‘Salsa Boy’ Cortes-Acosta on the main card of this UFC Fight Night Event! Tune-in for a stacked 13-bout event...

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

