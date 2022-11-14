Share All sharing options for: UFC Vegas 65: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 65, which goes down on Saturday, November 19th. from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Heavyweight contenders, No. 9 ranked Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis and No. 12 ranked Sergey ‘Polar Bear’ Spivac, will have what should be a momentous 265lb top contenders brawl.

The co-main is a Light Heavyweight scrap between well known combatants, Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

UFC Vegas 65 main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ with a start time of 4/1PM ETPT, this is preceded by four Prelims on also on ESPN+ at 1PM/10AM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.