UFC 281 Reactions & UFC Vegas 65 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face!’ Podcast, co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast; he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ picks while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “hot”, and which fights “are not”. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira REACTIONS —

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw seven exciting first round finishes, seven thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and three hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Alex Pereira & Zhang Weili. FOTN: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler.

Here’s a look at the UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ fight card & current records —

Main event & Co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC 281 Scorecards

ESPN+PPV CARD | SAT. NOV. 12

At 5:52 — 14. UFC MW Championship: Alex Pereira: POTN (7-1) DEF. Israel Adesanya (23-2) — via TKO (punches) at 2:01 of Round 5

At 15:43 — 13. UFC SW Championship: Zhang Weili: POTN (23-3) DEF. Carla Esparza (19-7) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:05 of Round 2

At 20:00 — 12. 155lbs: Dustin Poirier (29-7) DEF. Michael Chandler (23-8) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:00 of Round 3 (FOTN)

At 26:38 — 11. 135lbs: Chris Gutierrez (19-3) DEF. Frankie Edgar (24-11) — via KO (knee) at 2:01 of Round 1

At 31:38 — 10. 155lbs: Dan Hooker (22-12) DEF. Claudio Puelles (12-3) — via TKO (body kick) at 4:06 of Round 2

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 33:27 — 9. 155lbs: Renato Moicano (17-5) DEF. Brad Riddell (10-4) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 1

At 38:00 — 8. 205lbs: Ryan Spann (21-7) DEF. Dominick Reyes (12-4) — via knockout (left hand) at 1:20 of Round 1

At 40:04 — 7. 125lbs: Erin Blanchfield (10-1) DEF. Molly McCann (13-5) — via submission (kimura) at 3:37 of Round 1

At 40:33 — 6. 185lbs: Andre Petroski (9-1) DEF. Wellington Turman (18-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS

At 41:49 — 5. 155lbs: Matt Frevola (10-3) DEF. Ottman Azaitar (13-1) — via KO (left hook) at 2:30 of Round 1

At 45:37 — 4. 115lbs: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7) DEF. Silvana Gómez Juárez (11-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 47:43 — 3. 145lbs: Mike Trizano (10-3) DEF. SeungWoo Choi (10-6) — via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 1

At 49:32 — 2. 135lbs: Montel Jackson (12-2) DEF. Julio Arce (18-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 50:00 — 1. 205lbs: Carlos Ulberg (7-1) DEF. Nicolae Negumereanu (13-2) — via KO (punches) at 3:44 of Round 1

UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs Spivac PICKS — at 54:00

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 65 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 19th, 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC Vegas 65 (5 Cares):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. NOV. 19 — 4/1PM ETPT (5 CARES)

13. 265lbs: Derrick Lewis (26-10) vs. Sergey Spivac (15-3) — At 1:05:26, 2 Cares (Stephie & John - Split)

12. 205lbs: Ion Cutelaba (16-8) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) — At 1:04:27, 1 Care (Stephie)

11. 265lbs: Chase Sherman (16-10) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (8-0) — At 1:01:03

10. 170lbs: Muslim Salikhov (18-3) vs. Andre Fialho (16-5) — At 1:00:04

9. 185lbs: Cody Brundage (8-2) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (8-2) — At 59:58

8. 170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) vs. Danny Roberts (18-6) — At 58:12, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 1PM/10AM ETPT (0 Cares)

7. 125lbs: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7) vs. Charles Johnson (11-3) — At 58:03

6. 125lbs: Jennifer Maia (19-9) vs. Maryna Moroz (11-3) — At 57:31

5. 135lbs: Miles Johns (12-2) vs. Vince Morales (11-6) — At 57:05

4. 135lbs: Ricky Turcios (11-3) vs. Kevin Natividad (9-3) — At 56:54

3. 115lbs: Maria Oliveira (13-5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (8-4) — At 56:26

2. 135lbs: Fernie Garcia (10-2) vs. Brady Hiestand (5-2) — At 56:13

1. 125lbs: Natália Silva (13-5) vs. Tereza Bledá (6-0) — At 55:24

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @LevelChangePod.

