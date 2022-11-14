UFC odds: Israel Adesanya opens as small betting favorite in MMA rematch with Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira shocked the world with his fifth round standing TKO of Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC’s middleweight title in the UFC 281 main event. Considering Adesanya’s tenure at the top of 185-pounds, an instant rematch is more than likely going to happen. We now have betting odds for that.

Despite losing to Pereira twice in kickboxing and now once in MMA, Adesanya is still being favored by the oddsmakers in a possible rematch. Izzy is opening up as a -150 betting favorite, with a $100 gamble standing to see a total return of $166.67. Pereira is now 3-0 overall against Izzy, but is starting out as a +130 underdog. Dropping a hundred on Alex could possible enjoy a complete payout of $230.

Going into UFC 281, Adesanya was posted up as a -210 betting favorite, with a +185 comeback on Pereira. Drake actually blew $2,000,00 betting on Israel to beat Pereira this past Saturday night, reinstating the undeniable Drake Curse. So, if Drake is gambling on Izzy in his MMA rematch with Alex, then one might want to consider betting the other way just out of principle alone.

There is no word yet as to when a possible rematch between these elite middleweights might take place, but it seems as though all parties involved are on board. Stay tuned!

Check out the betting odds for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

