Drake Curse? Music mogul loses $2M bet on Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

Just when you thought that the Drake Curse was over and done with, Israel Adesanya lost his middleweight title by standing TKO at the hands of Alex Pereira at UFC 281. I guess it’s safe to say that the curse is alive and well.

Drake posted a screenshot to his social media story of a massive $2,000,000 bet he had placed on Adesanya to defeat Pereira. Betting two million on Adesanya’s odds of 1.45 (-222.22) would have profited a total of $900,000, but Pereira’s fifth round stoppage resulted in Drake netting a big fat goose egg. OUCH!

For the longest time, whenever Drake was seen with a sports team, they would typically go on to lose whatever sporting endeavor that were about to compete in. In the MMA world, Drake lost $550,000 on Justin Gaethje when he lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. He also threw away $275,000 by banking on Jorge Masvidal, who came up short to Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Things were looking up for Drake after he successfully wagered a million on Izzy when he fought Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. It seemed like the curse was broken, but that lone incident now just appears to be an outlier. It was the exception, and not the rule. It’s like at this point the bookies should just create a new betting line that opposes whatever Drake is gambling on.

