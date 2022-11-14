 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MMA SQUARED: UFC 281 saw the birth of a meme and the end of dreams; Welcome to the Pereira-ERA

PereirERA? Pair-air-uh? Pereirererererere?

By Chris Rini
new
As for the staff picks & predictions, I based my picks solely on a coin flip and went 7-7. Not a bad start!

Thanks to everyone who’s been checking out my YouTube channel. I update every Tuesday & Thursday with artworks that are heading into my book series The Fine Art of Violence. Subscribe today and see the UFC 281 recap tomorrow!

I’m also creating some new types of artwork: large MMA paintings for an upcoming exhibition.

“Coffin Nails” Acrylic, oil, charcoal and woodstain on wood. 48” x 48”

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you here, Wednesday.

Chris

