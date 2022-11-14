MMA SQUARED: UFC 281 saw the birth of a meme and the end of dreams; Welcome to the Pereira-ERA

As for the staff picks & predictions, I based my picks solely on a coin flip and went 7-7. Not a bad start!

Thanks to everyone who’s been checking out my YouTube channel. I update every Tuesday & Thursday with artworks that are heading into my book series The Fine Art of Violence. Subscribe today and see the UFC 281 recap tomorrow!

I’m also creating some new types of artwork: large MMA paintings for an upcoming exhibition.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you here, Wednesday.

Chris