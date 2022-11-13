‘Life is short’ - Pro fighters react to Anthony Johnson’s sudden passing at the age of 38

One of the heaviest hitters to ever fight in mixed martial arts has passed away at age 38 after battling an undisclosed illness. On Twitter, professional fighters shared their thoughts and stories to remember and pay homage to Anthony Johnson’s life and career.
Rumble Johnson passed away the MMA community lost a legend and I will continue to pray for his family— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022
RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy. https://t.co/TYAu2wxn2u— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022
Utterly shocked and saddened by this. RIP. Sincere condolences to all his family and loved ones. https://t.co/y9PGfRa9JI— michael (@bisping) November 13, 2022
Man this is heartbreaking https://t.co/8aoEyToKFP— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022
Just saw Anthony Johnson has passed away, what an absolute gentleman, had the pleasure of being in the red corner all week at UFC Sweden with him, serious craic, Funny guy taken way too soon..— Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) November 13, 2022
R.I.P my friend. pic.twitter.com/Y8ai4kNmur
Damn...— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) November 13, 2022
Praying for his family.. https://t.co/OgwQIPWjHx
November 13, 2022
Rest In Peace to a legend of the sport. You will be missed by many! https://t.co/4VGWb8juzU— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) November 13, 2022
RIP LEGEND pic.twitter.com/2zFnRZMewS— Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) November 13, 2022
Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022
I am so sad to hear about this news. One of the most scary & tough opponents that I had ever faced and one of the nicest and most humble humans I have ever met. My heart is broken. My condolences to his family. RIP #rumblesquad pic.twitter.com/J527ToOtOO— glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) November 13, 2022
Can’t believe this. Condolences, love , and thoughts go out to his family. Such a great guy. He will be missed. https://t.co/aV75u6gGUu— Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) November 13, 2022
Incredibly saddened by the news. Rumble, you were one of the coolest and most realest human I’ve ever met. You gave me so much invaluable advice throughout my career and I can’t believe you’re gone.— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 13, 2022
RIP Anthony Johnson. So sad pic.twitter.com/XPicS2jlkn— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 13, 2022
Sorry to hear one of the coolest guys on the planet just passed away. Thx for all the great fights and many more laughs. Sending prayers to the Rumble family. I'm sorry for y'all loss. pic.twitter.com/BDcd6scnwE— John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) November 13, 2022
I discovered one of the greatest talents in MMA history outta LA hitting mitts at a small hole in a wall Chute Box gym. I asked him to train with me as I was getting ready for my upcoming fight. He was bigger, he was stronger and he respected that I had a fight coming up.. pic.twitter.com/y3qpqbd9Rb— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) November 13, 2022
Rip rumble— RobFont (@RobSFont) November 13, 2022
RIP @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH6YqXNJAL— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2022
Life is short— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) November 13, 2022
Rest in peace Rumble Johnson ❤️ https://t.co/6xmrtg0ZUu— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022
Always worked to be a better man. Life can be short . Never forget to enjoy and appreciate! RIP @Anthony_Rumble !#RUMBLEsquad pic.twitter.com/JbdR855nQr— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022
November 13, 2022
Loading comments...