Former UFC title contender Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson passes away at 38

Late last October, Anthony Johnson’s manager asked for prayers as the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger was “not doing well” and is said to have gone through serious health problems.

The KO artist, who fought from welterweight all the way up to heavyweight, looked to have lost a significant amount of weight in recent months. They didn’t share much specifics about his long battle with a non-covid illness, but multiple reports are now coming out that Johnson has passed away at just 38-years-old.

RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy. https://t.co/TYAu2wxn2u — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022

Rumble Johnson passed away the MMA community lost a legend and I will continue to pray for his family — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

I’m heartbroken right now — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 13, 2022

Horrible news:



Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old.



Johnson had been battling an illness for quite some time.



One of the hardest hitters and most talented fighters in MMA history. Gone way too soon.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/t5mVvRaNih — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 13, 2022

Johnson had two stints with the UFC, struggling to make weight at both welterweight and middleweight from 2007-2012, before moving up and having a second stint with the promotion at 205 lbs from 2014 to 2017. He challenged for the UFC light heavyweight title twice, losing both times to UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

His most recent fight was at Bellator, where he scored a second round knockout in 2021 at the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. He withdrew from the tournament due to this illness.

Johnson went 23-6 in his MMA career, holding quality wins over some of the best fighters from his time in Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson, Ryan Bader, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Andrei Arlovski, and Phil Davis.

Johnson was also arrested and accused multiple times of domestic violence.