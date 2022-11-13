 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former UFC title contender Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson passes away at 38

Anthony Johnson has reportedly passed away.

By Anton Tabuena
UFC 210: Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Late last October, Anthony Johnson’s manager asked for prayers as the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger was “not doing well” and is said to have gone through serious health problems.

The KO artist, who fought from welterweight all the way up to heavyweight, looked to have lost a significant amount of weight in recent months. They didn’t share much specifics about his long battle with a non-covid illness, but multiple reports are now coming out that Johnson has passed away at just 38-years-old.

Johnson had two stints with the UFC, struggling to make weight at both welterweight and middleweight from 2007-2012, before moving up and having a second stint with the promotion at 205 lbs from 2014 to 2017. He challenged for the UFC light heavyweight title twice, losing both times to UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

His most recent fight was at Bellator, where he scored a second round knockout in 2021 at the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. He withdrew from the tournament due to this illness.

Johnson went 23-6 in his MMA career, holding quality wins over some of the best fighters from his time in Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson, Ryan Bader, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Andrei Arlovski, and Phil Davis.

Johnson was also arrested and accused multiple times of domestic violence.

