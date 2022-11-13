Dustin Poirier reveals what he told Michael Chandler after both men failed to squash beef at UFC 281

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are still not on good terms after their epic lightweight clash last night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Chandler, who lost the fight, accused Poirier of poor sportsmanship in victory, claiming he didn’t like the way ‘The Diamond’ spoke to him after the bout.

But Lousiana’s Poirier has hit back after revealing that one-time title challenger Chandler fishhooked him during the fight and fought like a ‘dirty motherf-cker’.

Poirier called Chandler out on his cheating during an intense post-fight conversation in which ‘The Diamond’ reminded ‘Iron Mike’ that the UFC ‘is my house’.

Dustin Poirier on "dirty" Michael Chandler at UFC 281 pic.twitter.com/a3X5mjt5VS — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 13, 2022

“I told him this is my house,” Poirier told reporters at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference (h/t MMA News). “That’s what I told him. I said, ‘This is my house.’ That’s it. And I told him he’s a dirty motherfucker, too — for putting his fingers in my mouth and blowing his nose (on me), you know? But it’s all good.”

I was telling him he was dirty, yeah,” he added.

Poirier submitted Chandler with a rear-naked choke in a wild back-and-forth fight that lived up to expectations as both men earned Fight of the Night honors and walked away from the Octagon with an extra $50,000 in their pockets. Poirier is currently #2 in the UFC lightweight rankings while former Bellator champ Chandler is #5.