UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ 14-bout PPV event; which took place from Madison Square Garden in NYC, New York.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw seven exciting first round finishes, seven thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and three hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Alex Pereira & Zhang Weili. FOTN: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler.

Here’s a look at the UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ fight card & current records —

Main event & Co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC 281 Scorecards

ESPN+PPV CARD | SAT. NOV. 12

14. UFC MW Championship: Alex Pereira (7-1) DEF. Israel Adesanya (23-2) — via TKO (punches) at 2:01 of Round 5

13. UFC SW Championship: Zhang Weili (23-3) DEF. Carla Esparza (19-7) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:05 of Round 2

12. 155lbs: Dustin Poirier (29-7) DEF. Michael Chandler (23-8) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:00 of Round 3

11. 135lbs: Chris Gutierrez (19-3) DEF. Frankie Edgar (24-11) — via KO (knee) at 2:01 of Round 1

10. 155lbs: Dan Hooker (22-12) DEF. Claudio Puelles (12-3) — via TKO (body kick) at 4:06 of Round 2

ESPN+ PRELIMS

9. 155lbs: Renato Moicano (17-5) DEF. Brad Riddell (10-4) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 1

8. 205lbs: Ryan Spann (21-7) DEF. Dominick Reyes (12-4) — via knockout (left hand) at 1:20 of Round 1

7. 125lbs: Erin Blanchfield (10-1) DEF. Molly McCann (13-5) — via submission (kimura) at 3:37 of Round 1

6. 185lbs: Andre Petroski (9-1) DEF. Wellington Turman (18-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS

5. 155lbs: Matt Frevola (10-3) DEF. Ottman Azaitar (13-1) — via KO (left hook) at 2:30 of Round 1

4. 115lbs: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7) DEF. Silvana Gómez Juárez (11-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. 145lbs: Mike Trizano (10-3) DEF. SeungWoo Choi (10-6) — via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of Round 1

2. 135lbs: Montel Jackson (12-2) DEF. Julio Arce (18-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

1. 205lbs: Carlos Ulberg (7-1) DEF. Nicolae Negumereanu (13-2) — via KO (punches) at 3:44 of Round 1

