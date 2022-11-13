Stockton slap! Watch Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis get into scuffle outside arena at UFC 281

Nate Diaz, who parted ways with the UFC in September, has managed to get himself in the headlines during the same night of the company’s return to New York City. As you’ll see in the video below, the former superstar had to be separated from Dillon Danis during a scuffle outside Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis getting at it outside of the MSG building#MMATwitter #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/AZEFw4wQNf — Nevermind The Backfist (@nvmbackfistMMA) November 13, 2022

Another angle shows manager Audie Attar trying to separate team Diaz and team Danis. Nate, however, got into it with one of Danis’ companions and threw his patented Stockton greeting.

The incident was later brought up with UFC president Dana White during the post-fight presser. He, for one, isn’t bothered by such commotions, especially if it involves Diaz.

“That’s a shocker. Did he really?” White said sarcastically.

“This thing has been sold out for a while. I know Nate called last night and wanted tickets. Wanted six tickets. We didn’t have six tickets to give him, so he ended up figuring it out and got some eats.

“Every time they show up, I expect something to happen. Not much bothers me anymore at this point.”

The 37-year-old Diaz last saw action at UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson, whom he defeated via fourth-round submission.