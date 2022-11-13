 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pros and Cons from UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

This is UFC 281 in a few short tweets.

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 281 is in the books, and it brought a lot of finishes and a chaotic end to a long title reign. Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira’s MMA bout looked a lot like their last meeting in kickboxing. The longtime middleweight champion was ahead early, wobbling, hurting and tiring out Pereira repeatedly, only for “Poatan” to find a way to land his trademark power shot.

Likely down 3-1 on the scorecards, Pereira came up big in the last round and scored another comeback victory against Adesanya. He won his third bout against Adesanya, and completed a meteoric rise to win the title in just his fourth UFC fight.

In the co-main event, Weili Zhang put on a clinic both on the feet and on the ground, handily beating Carla Esparza to become a two-time UFC strawweight champion.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

And that’s about it. For more social media musings, follow me on twitter over at @antontabuena, and of course you should do that for Bloody Elbow’s official twitter account as well.

In This Stream

UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 50 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...