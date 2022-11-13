‘Bigger brother complex’ - Pros react to Pereira’s comeback TKO of Adesanya

History has repeated itself again for Alex Pereira.

Having defeated Israel Adesanya twice in kickboxing, the Brazilian has now done it again in MMA at UFC 281. Halfway through the fifth round, ‘Poatan’ managed to catch the ‘Last Stylebender’ with his trademark left hook and followed it up with more shots to warrant a standing finish.

On Twitter, some fighters disputed the stoppage.

Izzy looks like he’s in a different place. Time to play the game! #UFC281 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) November 13, 2022

This is some high level striking right here #UFC281 — Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) November 13, 2022

Wow saved by the ref again — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Holy shit! Saved by the bell!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

Holy shiitt!!!! — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 13, 2022

Pereira fighting like he’s used to having big gloves on…I think thats a big advantage for Izzy! MMA gloves are a different animal! #UFC281 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022

Speed definitely the difference here — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

This is my belt

Let me fight @ufc — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

The crowd went NUTS for that takedown with 7 seconds left. WTF — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

Impressive growth from Izzy in his grappling. Great top pressure and g&p from the champ. Big round. #UFC281 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) November 13, 2022

Backpacking looks easier than what it actually is! Izzy up 2 Rounds to 1 in my book! #UFC281 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022

Damn no one taught Pereira how to peel some fingers ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

True Chess Match Main Event #ufc281 — Jake Ellenberger (@EllenbergerMMA) November 13, 2022

Called that shit!!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) November 13, 2022

History repeats its self. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 13, 2022

Izzy God Damn pic.twitter.com/mrHTXYnOp6 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) November 13, 2022

Holy shit that was freaking wild!! Pereira got some serious power. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

That was a bad stoppage #UFC281 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 13, 2022

Power is the great equalizer — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

This sport man #UFC281 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 13, 2022

Let me fight with this guy, 1 road finish him ⚔️✊ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

That was early !!! #UFC281 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 13, 2022

I call that the bigger brother complex @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) November 13, 2022

Izzy fought almost perfect. Almost just isn’t enough for Alex. Daaaamn!! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022

Man just like their KB fight too…Izzy winning and then bam. This sport is wild! #UFC281 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022

What a fight night! What a card! — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 13, 2022

Respect to both @stylebender and Alex Pereira. What makes MMA such a beautiful game is a fight ain’t over til it’s over! Can’t wait to see the quadrilogy! #UFC281 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022

Terrible stoppage in a title fight! — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) November 13, 2022

Wow wow wow!! That power even when he looked completely gassed — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) November 13, 2022