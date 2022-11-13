‘Bigger brother complex’ - Pros react to Pereira’s comeback TKO of Adesanya

History has repeated itself again for Alex Pereira.
Having defeated Israel Adesanya twice in kickboxing, the Brazilian has now done it again in MMA at UFC 281. Halfway through the fifth round, ‘Poatan’ managed to catch the ‘Last Stylebender’ with his trademark left hook and followed it up with more shots to warrant a standing finish.
On Twitter, some fighters disputed the stoppage.
Izzy looks like he’s in a different place. Time to play the game! #UFC281— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) November 13, 2022
This is some high level striking right here #UFC281— Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) November 13, 2022
Wow saved by the ref again— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022
Holy shit! Saved by the bell!!!— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
Holy shiitt!!!!— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 13, 2022
WHAT A SHOT!!!! LETS GO CHAMP!!!!! @stylebender #UFC281— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022
Pereira fighting like he’s used to having big gloves on…I think thats a big advantage for Izzy! MMA gloves are a different animal! #UFC281— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022
Speed definitely the difference here— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022
This is my belt— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022
Let me fight @ufc
The crowd went NUTS for that takedown with 7 seconds left. WTF— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
Adesanya Nurmagomedov #UFC281— Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) November 13, 2022
Impressive growth from Izzy in his grappling. Great top pressure and g&p from the champ. Big round. #UFC281— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) November 13, 2022
Backpacking looks easier than what it actually is! Izzy up 2 Rounds to 1 in my book! #UFC281— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022
Damn no one taught Pereira how to peel some fingers ♂️ ♂️ ♂️— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
True Chess Match Main Event #ufc281— Jake Ellenberger (@EllenbergerMMA) November 13, 2022
Called that shit!!!— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) November 13, 2022
OOOHHH MYYY GOOODNESSS!!!!!! #UFC281— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022
— Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) November 13, 2022
History repeats its self.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 13, 2022
Izzy God Damn pic.twitter.com/mrHTXYnOp6— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) November 13, 2022
Holy shit that was freaking wild!! Pereira got some serious power.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
That was a bad stoppage #UFC281— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 13, 2022
Power is the great equalizer— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022
This sport man #UFC281— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 13, 2022
Let me fight with this guy, 1 road finish him ⚔️✊— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022
That was early !!! #UFC281— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 13, 2022
I call that the bigger brother complex @ufc— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) November 13, 2022
OH MAN #UFC281— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022
Izzy fought almost perfect. Almost just isn’t enough for Alex. Daaaamn!!— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022
Man just like their KB fight too…Izzy winning and then bam. This sport is wild! #UFC281— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022
What a fight night! What a card!— Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 13, 2022
Respect to both @stylebender and Alex Pereira. What makes MMA such a beautiful game is a fight ain’t over til it’s over! Can’t wait to see the quadrilogy! #UFC281— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022
Terrible stoppage in a title fight!— Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) November 13, 2022
Wow wow wow!! That power even when he looked completely gassed— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) November 13, 2022
Early stoppage it’s a championship bout ♂️— Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) November 13, 2022
