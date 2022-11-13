 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Anyone surprised? - Pros react to Zhang’s crucifix submission of Esparza at UFC 281

Weili Zhang submitted Carla Esparza at UFC 281. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Weili Zhang has reconquered the women’s strawweight title at UFC 281.

In a highly technical performance, ‘Magnum’ showcased her wrestling skills to counter Carla Esparza’s grappling to score a second-round rear-naked choke from the crucifix position.

On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the fight.

