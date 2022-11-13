‘Anyone surprised? - Pros react to Zhang’s crucifix submission of Esparza at UFC 281

Weili Zhang has reconquered the women’s strawweight title at UFC 281.
In a highly technical performance, ‘Magnum’ showcased her wrestling skills to counter Carla Esparza’s grappling to score a second-round rear-naked choke from the crucifix position.
On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the fight.
Always fun to watch Zhang fight! #UFC281— The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) November 13, 2022
Either enforce no strikes to the back of the head or get rid or the rule— Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) November 13, 2022
If Esparza can gets the job done here tonight . There’s no more sleeping on the Cookie Monster . #UFC281— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022
Damn dominance by Zhang. That TD defense was super slick!!— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
And she made it look easy #ufc281— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 13, 2022
Congrats Weili beautiful performance— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022
Crucifix rearnaked choke. Great finish! #UFC281— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) November 13, 2022
What a beautiful display of counter wrestling mixed with offensive grappling in mma— Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) November 13, 2022
Great performance by Zhang #UFC281 And New— Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) November 13, 2022
DC doesn’t know that you can RNC your opponent with one arm from the crucifix. ♂️ #UFC281— Matt “The Mangler” Bessette (@Mangler_MMA) November 13, 2022
Great grappling exchanges! Excited to see what’s next for Weili #andnew #ufc281 @ufc— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) November 13, 2022
#ufc281 dose @usantidoping check out n China?— noad lahat (@Neo_MMA) November 13, 2022
Awesome fight girls #UFC281— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 13, 2022
I think everyone who got a finish tonite should get a bonus check what a card so far— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022
The strawweight title is back home— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022
LFG Zhang Weili! #UFC281
Champ is back— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022
Anyone surprised?— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 13, 2022
No set-ups to the takedown attempts for Carla, was the beginning of the end. Weili trained all camp for those shots and saw them from a mile away. She’s definitely got all the tools to be champ for awhile!— Lance Palmer (@LancePalmer) November 13, 2022
@CarlaEsparza1 is a champ in and out of the octagon. Much respect #UFC281— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) November 13, 2022
