‘Anyone surprised? - Pros react to Zhang’s crucifix submission of Esparza at UFC 281

Weili Zhang has reconquered the women’s strawweight title at UFC 281.

In a highly technical performance, ‘Magnum’ showcased her wrestling skills to counter Carla Esparza’s grappling to score a second-round rear-naked choke from the crucifix position.

On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the fight.

Always fun to watch Zhang fight! #UFC281 — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) November 13, 2022

Either enforce no strikes to the back of the head or get rid or the rule — Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) November 13, 2022

If Esparza can gets the job done here tonight . There’s no more sleeping on the Cookie Monster . #UFC281 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022

Damn dominance by Zhang. That TD defense was super slick!! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

And she made it look easy #ufc281 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 13, 2022

Congrats Weili beautiful performance — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

Crucifix rearnaked choke. Great finish! #UFC281 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) November 13, 2022

What a beautiful display of counter wrestling mixed with offensive grappling in mma — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) November 13, 2022

Great performance by Zhang #UFC281 And New — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) November 13, 2022

DC doesn’t know that you can RNC your opponent with one arm from the crucifix. ‍♂️ #UFC281 — Matt “The Mangler” Bessette (@Mangler_MMA) November 13, 2022

Awesome fight girls #UFC281 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 13, 2022

I think everyone who got a finish tonite should get a bonus check what a card so far — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

The strawweight title is back home



LFG Zhang Weili! #UFC281 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022

Champ is back — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

Anyone surprised? — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 13, 2022

No set-ups to the takedown attempts for Carla, was the beginning of the end. Weili trained all camp for those shots and saw them from a mile away. She’s definitely got all the tools to be champ for awhile! — Lance Palmer (@LancePalmer) November 13, 2022