UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira results and post-fight analysis

Alex Pereira did it again, and we have a new champion.

Their UFC 281 headliner looked a lot like their second bout in kickboxing. Israel Adesanya hurt him bad early, and was picking him apart for the most part. The long time middleweight champion looked to be ahead three rounds to one, with Pereira needing a finish in the final round. And that’s just what he did, pulling off another spectacular comeback.

Pereira pressured and eventually found a home for his trademark power shots, badly hurting Adesanya and unleashing a flurry to stop him on the feet. Adesanya protested the stoppage, but it looked like a proper one to me.

Adesanya hurt and tired out Pereira many times throughout the contest, but he also repeatedly let him off the hook. Like he did for a lot of recent fights, Adesanya laid back and lowered his output, allowing Pereira to recover and keep that power in play even until late. Whether it’s a bad habit that showed again, Adesanya played with fire too much, and it cost him his championship belt.

With the comeback victory, Pereira went 3-0 against Adesanya across two sports, and is now the new middleweight champion.

In the other title fight on the card, Weili Zhang became a two-time UFC champion, and she made it look easy. The Chinese superstar showcased her well-rounded game and just won everywhere the fight went. She landed good shots on the feet, and whenever Carla Esparza went for takedowns, Zhang showed that she was a superior grappler as well. That choke from crucifix was slick, especially since it came against a reputable pure grappler.