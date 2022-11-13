UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 1:30 AM ET/10:30 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira post-fight press conference, live from NY, NY. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around and participate below.

Fighters like the main event stars Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will be in attendance, along with the best performers from the rest of the card, including Weili Zhang, Carla Esparza, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and more. The press conference will announce the fight of the night and performance of the night bonuses and includes the media Q&A with the fighters individually breaking down the bouts and finding out what the winners are aiming for when negotiating their next fight. We often get some great moments and quote gold from these pressers, so it’s definitely worth tuning in. Please note that depending on what time the card ends, the press conference may start later than originally scheduled.