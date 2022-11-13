UFC 281 video: Alex Pereira rallies to stun Israel Adesanya with standing TKO

The top of the UFC 281 billing saw a changing of the guard in the middleweight division when Alex Pereira scored a standing TKO on Israel Adesanya in the fifth round to become the new champion. Alex did this in just his fourth UFC fight!

After being down on the scorecards, Pereira rallied in the fifth frame to let his hands go and beat Adesanya for the third time in combat sports. Do you think we’ll see an instant rematch, in what would be the fourth instalment of Pereira vs. Adesanya?

Pereira opened the fight with a flying kick, but things quickly settled down. Things picked up at the very end of the round when Izzy staggered Pereira with a crisp right cross. Adesanya followed up with a left hook just at the bell.

There were a couple of clean punches that landed for both fighters in the second round, but none of them were followed up with anything that did meaningful damage. Pereira did land a sweet head kick that got the attention of the champ, and also hit a last second takedown. The third round was a blowout for Adesanya. He came up with an early takedown, and maintained control while racking up a ton of ground strikes.

Pereira had a really slow start to the championship rounds. He wasn’t being nearly as active as he was in the previous three rounds, however, Adesanya still seemed to have plenty of spring in his step. Just when it looked as though Izzy was on his way to a decision win, Pereira was able to sting the champ while his back was to the cage. Izzy started to extend his arms in an attempt to clinch, but plenty more punches were on the way. Adesanya tried to roll with the punches, but he was getting dinked up and the referee stepped in to rescue him.

Check out Tim Bissell’s play-by-play description of Alex Pereira’s finish of Israel Adesanya:

Rd.5-

Immediate pressure from Pereira, lands a few shots to the body before Izzy moves away. More pressure from Pereira and Izzy clinches up. Pereira checks a kick after they break and Izzy trips himself up, rolling backwards. Pereira lands a punch on the follow up, but Izzy isn’t hurt. A few clean punches from Pereira. Izzy is hurt! Pereira doesn’t let up. Izzy tries moving away, but Pereira follows. Izzy stumbles but he’s still standing! The referee steps in! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION! MASSIVE UPSET!

Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya via TKO at 2:01 of RD5

There's a new king in the middleweight division #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/Ts5Wsjwd0n — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022