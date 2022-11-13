Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji: Live stream, results, highlights, ppv price, start time, full fight card

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back for another payday. This time around it is another exhibition versus another character from the world of social media. However, unlike when he faced Logan Paul last year, this opponent is hardly a household name.

Deji, formerly known as ComedyShortsGamer, is an English YouTuber and Twitch gamer best known for being the younger brother of KSI. As an amateur boxer he is 0-3 with TKO losses to Jake Paul (on the same card their brothers fought), Vinnie Hacker and a split decision loss to Alex Wassabi. As a pro he’s 1-0, with a TKO win over fellow YouTuber Fousey.

The event, which is being aired on DAZN in most places, and FITE.tv in a few others, also features Tommy Fury versus Paul Bamba in a six round pro bout. There is also an appearance by former WWE wrestler Bobby Fish and Love Island contestant Jack Fincham.

Mayweather vs. Deji PPV begins at 1 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks expected at 4 p.m. ET. The prelims will start at 10:40 a.m ET and air live here on Bloody Elbow (see stream at the top of the page).

You can buy tickets for the event, held at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai here.

Full fight card/results:

Catchweight exhibition: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji (8 rounds)

Light heavyweight: Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba (6 rounds)

Super featherweight: Delgine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat (8 rounds)

Light heavyweight: Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Prempeh (4 rounds)

Super welterweight: Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar (6 rounds)

Super middleweight: J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka (10 rounds)

Light heavyweight: Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor (4 rounds)

Super featherweight: Jaider Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla (10 rounds for WBC International super featherweight title)

Mayweather vs. Deji will stream live on DAZN PPV and cost current subscribers in the US and Canada $14.99. Current subscribers in the UK and Ireland can buy the ppv for £16.99 / €16.99. Subscribers in Australia will need to pay $44.99 AUD. Subscribers in New Zealand will need to pay $24.99 NZD.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.