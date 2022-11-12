 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Must see TV’ - Pros react to Dustin Poirier’s sub win, crazy fight against Chandler at UFC 281

Dustin Poirier submitted Michael Chandler at UFC 281. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Dustin Poirier submitted Michael Chandler at UFC 281.
Dustin Poirier submitted Michael Chandler at UFC 281.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In another insane fight for both men who are known to put on high-action fights, it was Dustin Poirier who came out on top at UFC 281. After almost getting the TKO in the first round and coming close to getting finished in the second, the ‘Diamond’ managed to take Michael Chandler’s back in the third to secure a rear-naked choke win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

In This Stream

UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 43 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...