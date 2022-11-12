‘Must see TV’ - Pros react to Dustin Poirier’s sub win, crazy fight against Chandler at UFC 281

In another insane fight for both men who are known to put on high-action fights, it was Dustin Poirier who came out on top at UFC 281. After almost getting the TKO in the first round and coming close to getting finished in the second, the ‘Diamond’ managed to take Michael Chandler’s back in the third to secure a rear-naked choke win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

The violence that is about to happen with v Iron Mike Chandler is something we’ve been waiting for, for far too long. #UFC281 — Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) November 13, 2022

Michael Chandler is always must see TV . Brings it #UFC281 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022

ITS A STRAIGHT UP DOG FIGHT #ufc281 @ufc — Nate The Train (@NateTheTrain) November 13, 2022

Glad I’m not fighting after these guys #ufc281 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) November 13, 2022

Ooooooowwwwwweeeeeeeee — RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) November 13, 2022

That’s a fucken first round!!! @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) November 13, 2022

Mrs Mir gets mad when I swear on social media but HOLY F@&$ what a round! #UFC281 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) November 13, 2022

It's a blood bath. This is awesome! #UFC281 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) November 13, 2022

If that’s not a 10-8 RD then I have no idea what 10-8 rounds are suppose to look like. Dustin needs a big round here. Can’t allow Chandler to get another TD #UFC281 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022

About time Chandler uses his wrestling, that was an easy round. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

Open scoring would be nice right here. Again. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022

These guys are fun to watch!! — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 13, 2022

Fuuuuuck!!!



I want back in so damn bad!#UFC281 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) November 13, 2022

Lives up to that nickname #UFC281 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 13, 2022

What a war!! — Daniel Spitz (@spitz214) November 13, 2022

Paid in full!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Geeze what an insane fight. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

Poirier is a fucking WARRIOR — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022

What a COMEBACK!!! Damn ! #UFC281live — Kyler Phillips (@Kymatrix) November 13, 2022

— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) November 13, 2022

What a fight!!! Poirer vs Chandler — MackenzieDern (@MackenzieDern) November 13, 2022

This sport is so wild!! I’m in disbelief of that back and forth performance from these warriors! Congrats to the Diamond!! #UFC281 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022

Not gonna lie I didn’t see that fight ending in a sub! What a war! Congrats @DustinPoirier #UFC281 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022

Dp is a legend. Not up for debate. #UFC281 — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) November 13, 2022

Congratulations @DustinPoirier and @MikeChandlerMMA is absolutely must see tv!!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 13, 2022