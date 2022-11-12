‘Must see TV’ - Pros react to Dustin Poirier’s sub win, crazy fight against Chandler at UFC 281

In another insane fight for both men who are known to put on high-action fights, it was Dustin Poirier who came out on top at UFC 281. After almost getting the TKO in the first round and coming close to getting finished in the second, the ‘Diamond’ managed to take Michael Chandler’s back in the third to secure a rear-naked choke win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
The violence that is about to happen with v Iron Mike Chandler is something we’ve been waiting for, for far too long. #UFC281— Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) November 13, 2022
Michael Chandler is always must see TV . Brings it #UFC281— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022
ITS A STRAIGHT UP DOG FIGHT #ufc281 @ufc— Nate The Train (@NateTheTrain) November 13, 2022
Both these men got that dog in them #Chandler @DustinPoirier #UFC281— Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) November 13, 2022
Glad I’m not fighting after these guys #ufc281— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) November 13, 2022
Ooooooowwwwwweeeeeeeee— RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) November 13, 2022
That’s a fucken first round!!! @ufc— Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) November 13, 2022
Mrs Mir gets mad when I swear on social media but HOLY F@&$ what a round! #UFC281— Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) November 13, 2022
It's a blood bath. This is awesome! #UFC281— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) November 13, 2022
If that’s not a 10-8 RD then I have no idea what 10-8 rounds are suppose to look like. Dustin needs a big round here. Can’t allow Chandler to get another TD #UFC281— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022
About time Chandler uses his wrestling, that was an easy round.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
Open scoring would be nice right here. Again.— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022
These guys are fun to watch!!— Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 13, 2022
Fuuuuuck!!!— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) November 13, 2022
I want back in so damn bad!#UFC281
Lives up to that nickname #UFC281— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 13, 2022
What a war!!— Daniel Spitz (@spitz214) November 13, 2022
Paid in full!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022
DIAMOND!!!!!!!! @DustinPoirier— Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) November 13, 2022
Geeze what an insane fight.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022
Poirier is a fucking WARRIOR— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022
What a COMEBACK!!! Damn ! #UFC281live— Kyler Phillips (@Kymatrix) November 13, 2022
— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) November 13, 2022
What a fight!!! Poirer vs Chandler— MackenzieDern (@MackenzieDern) November 13, 2022
This sport is so wild!! I’m in disbelief of that back and forth performance from these warriors! Congrats to the Diamond!! #UFC281— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022
Not gonna lie I didn’t see that fight ending in a sub! What a war! Congrats @DustinPoirier #UFC281— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022
Dp is a legend. Not up for debate. #UFC281— Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) November 13, 2022
Wow are you not entertained!!! @ufc #UFC281— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) November 13, 2022
Congratulations @DustinPoirier and @MikeChandlerMMA is absolutely must see tv!!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 13, 2022
Congratulations Dustin— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 13, 2022
It was amazing fight
