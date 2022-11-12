‘Now I’m sad’ - Pros react to Chris Gutierrez’s flying knee KO of Frankie Edgar at UFC 281

It was not the farewell Frankie Edgar expected at UFC 281. Early into the fight against Chris Gutierrez, the former lightweight champion got caught by a flush flying knee that knocked him out cold in the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish and showed their support to the ‘Answer’.

Let’s go Frankie! May the best man win though. Just Frankie is the man! — michael (@bisping) November 13, 2022

Ughhhhh — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Gutierrez was sharp — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 13, 2022

Ok now I’m sad … @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) November 13, 2022

Oh no — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

Head up champ — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 13, 2022

Man it sucks seeing a legend go out like that — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 13, 2022

41yrs old is hard on you at 135lbs. I wish this fight didn’t happen. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) November 13, 2022

That hurt my heart big time #UFC281 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2022

Frankie. Respect on your retirement bro. Everyone loves and respects you! #UFC281 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 13, 2022

Sad to see @FrankieEdgar go down like that. It’s a tough sport. Enjoy your retirement legend ‍♂️ #ufc281 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 13, 2022

That was a** ! No other 40 year old on the roster ? #UFC281 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022

Outside of my team Frankie Edgar is my favorite fighter. I’m remember Ali asked me to grapple with Frankie when he was in LA. I was genuinely star struck. Thank you for inspiring me and many others like me. God bless you and your family. @FrankieEdgar — Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) November 13, 2022

Thank you @FrankieEdgar for a tremendous career you’re a champion forever ❤️ — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 13, 2022

Amazing career Frankie #ufc281 . — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) November 13, 2022

Frankie Edgar = legend! Hall of fame entry coming soon. — michael (@bisping) November 13, 2022

So much respect and love for the great @FrankieEdgar !!! #UFC281 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022

Frankie is a legendary part of this sport — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2022

Your a fucken champ and someone I still look up to @FrankieEdgar you’re a legend my man!!!! Much love . @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) November 13, 2022

Man hate to see that happen to Frankie. True pioneer — RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) November 13, 2022