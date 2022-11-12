 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Now I’m sad’ - Pros react to Chris Gutierrez’s flying knee KO of Frankie Edgar at UFC 281

Chris Gutierrez finished Frankie Edgar at UFC 281. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
Chris Gutierrez knocked out Frankie Edgar at UFC 281.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It was not the farewell Frankie Edgar expected at UFC 281. Early into the fight against Chris Gutierrez, the former lightweight champion got caught by a flush flying knee that knocked him out cold in the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish and showed their support to the ‘Answer’.

