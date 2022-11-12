UFC 281: LIVE YT PBP Watch Party | ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ & ‘Esparza vs Weili’

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Jed Meshew and Bloody Elbow’s own Kristen King to watch along on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, for a LIVE play-by-play ‘watch party’ in the player above of the UFC 281 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions of this stacked event! The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ with the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden, in NYC, New York.

The party will begin at 9:45/6:45PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between Light Heavyweights, Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker and ‘The Prince of Peru’ - Claudio Puelles.

Settle in with hosts, Mike and Conner; throughout the telecast they will bring you all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide. Please join them and their stellar guests on the MMAFightingonSBN YouTube Channel, and be sure to subscribe while you are there.

Headlining the UFC 281 PPV event is a blockbuster Middleweight showdown at 185lbs with a highly anticipated title fight between the No. 1 ranked reigning Champion, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya and his top-ranked contender, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, the No. 1 ranked reigning Strawweight Champion, Carla ‘The Cookie Monster’ Esparza puts her newly won title on the line against top-ranked former champ Zhang ‘Magnum’ Weili in our additional five-rounder.

Prior to the two title fights, we will be treated to a likely barnburner in the Lightweight division between perennial fan-favorite, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier and former Bellator Champion, ’Iron’ Michael Chandler. Sandwiched between our main card opener and our top three featured tilts, we get our former Lightweight champ Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar making the walk to the octagon for the final time, in a Bantamweight bout, against the surging Chris ‘El Guapo’ Gutierrez.

All of SB Nation’s Combat Sports team is beyond excited for this card... as well as this HOT watch party, in order to shout at the television set right along with you SATURDAY NIGHT, starting fifteen minutes before the PPV main card kicks off!

In other words, UFC 281 can’t start soon enough! Don’t be afraid to admit it, don’t feel guilty, you’re actually legitimately interested to see who gets their asses kicked in this affair... and you’re potentially invested in this;

If not — or you’re just unable (or unwilling) to shell out $69.99US (for current subscribers) or a whopping $168.99 plus tax (for the PPV AND ESPN+ annual subscription deal) — don’t worry, we’ve got you covered...

The gang is here to clue you in on every moment of UFC 281’s PPV main card on SB Nation’s MMA Fighting YouTube channel LIVE Saturday night, bringing you as close to ‘The Big Apple’ as we can.

Remember that Bloodyelbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card right here. The show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with five Early Preliminary card fights on UFC FIGHT PASS, which should commence around 6/3PM ET, then the remaining four Featured Prelims will air on ESPN+ at 8/6PM ETPT. Finally, the main PPV card will air with five bouts, including the co-main & main event title fights, on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10/7PM ETPT, which is right around when the MMA Fighting live stream watch party will begin for you on SB Nation’s MMA Fighting YouTube channel.

Here’s a look at the UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’, ‘Esparza vs Weili’ PPV fight card & current records heading into the octagon tonight —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. NOV 12 — 10/7PM ETPT

14. UFC MW Championship: Israel Adesanya (23-1) vs. Alex Pereira (6-1)

13. UFC SW Championship: Carla Esparza (19-6) vs. Zhang Weili (22-3)

12. 155lbs: Dustin Poirier (28-7) vs. Michael Chandler (23-7)

11. 135lbs: Frankie Edgar (24-10) vs. Chris Gutierrez (18-3)

10. 155lbs: Dan Hooker (21-12) vs. Claudio Puelles (12-2)

Although we are not providing a play-by-play watch party for the UFC 281 prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card, with current fight records:

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

9. 155lbs: Renato Moicano (16-5) vs. Brad Riddell (10-3)

8. 205lbs: Dominick Reyes (12-3) vs. Ryan Spann (20-7)

7. 125lbs: Erin Blanchfield (9-1) vs. Molly McCann (13-4)

6. 185lbs: Andre Petroski (8-1) vs. Wellington Turman (18-5)

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

5. 155lbs: Ottman Azaitar (13-0) vs. Matt Frevola (9-3)

4. 115lbs: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7) vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez (11-4)

3. 145lbs: Mike Trizano (9-3) vs. Seung Woo Choi (10-5)

2. 135lbs: Julio Arce (18-5) vs. Montel Jackson (11-2)

1. 205lbs: Carlos Ulberg (6-1) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1)

On Sunday, November 13th, join us for the 6th ROUND POST-FIGHT SHOW, for hot takes, possible next fights, results, and reactions to the overall event with your Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado. Find this in-depth analysis to the UFC 281 event after the fights on our BE Presents YouTube and SoundCloud channels: