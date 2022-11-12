Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play for UFC 281 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Today’s card will be headlined by a grudge match between undisputed middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who will look to avenge his losses to longtime rival Alex Pereira.

Right before it is another title fight as Carla Esparza defends her title for the first time as a two-time champion against former titleholder Zhang Weili.

This post will cover the UFC 281 prelims. The featured bout on the early matches on Fight Pass will be between lightweights Matt Frevola and Ottman Azaitar. The featured bout on the ESPN+ prelims will be another lightweight showdown between Brad Riddell and Renato Moicano.

UFC 281 is a standard PPV. It will feature five bouts in the early prelims, which starts around 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. It will be followed by four bouts on the lineup right before the main card, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT at ESPN+. The main card on PPV will also be broadcast at ESPN+ and is expected to begin at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.