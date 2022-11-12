UK champ Leon Edwards may give Jorge Masvidal title shot over Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards is willing to give Jorge Masvidal the next title shot over Kamaru Usman should ‘Gamebred’ defeat Gilbert Burns next year.

The two have unfinished business from a viral backstage altercation in 2019 in which Masvidal hit Edwards in the face following the former’s knockout of Darren Till at UFC London.

Both men are open to a grudge match but Edwards says Masvidal has to get a win before he gets another crack at the welterweight championship. ‘Rocky’ is willing to fight his longtime UFC rival should defeated champ Kamaru Usman turn down a trilogy bout early next year.

“I would give him it before Usman,” Edwards, who knocked out Usman to claim the welterweight title, said during a recent appearance on the Spinnin Backfist podcast (h/t MMA News). “Let’s say he fights Burns in December, or in January, and he gets a good win. I would fight him in April in the UK… I would love for him to beat Burns, and then that would be a big fight.”

Edwards is on a ten-fight win streak and is currently #5 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings. His last-minute head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman is considered one of the greatest upsets in UFC history.