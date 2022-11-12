UFC 281 video: Dustin Poirier chokes out Michael Chandler after crazy brawl

The UFC 281 PPV main card got a wild one when former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, overcame some adversity to rally and submit Michael Chandler in the third round.

The opening round was intense! Chandler got a quick start, stinging Poirier on a few occasions early in the round. Poirier then responded with some sizable punches of his own, rocking Chandler a couple of times. It was actually one of the best rounds of the year for sure! The second stanza wasn’t as explosive as the first. Chandler came out and snagged an early takedown, and controlled Poirier for the bulk of the round.

Chandler tried to go back to his takedown in the third frame, but that was his undoing. Poirier came up with top position, and then worked his way onto the back. From there, Dustin locked up a body triangle, and then went hard for an RNC. Chandler resisted at first, but a small adjustment made by Poirier resulted in Michael tapping out. What a wild ride this was!

Check out Tim Bissell’s play-by-play description of Dustin Poirier’s finish of Michael Chandler:

Rd.3-

Poirier coming out the aggressor for the first time. He knows he needs a finish. Hard low kick from Poirier. He’s stalking Chandler, who is throwing out desperate shots. Chandler shoots and picks up Poirier again, but puts him down awkwardly, creating a scramble in which Poirier gets on top. Chandler gives up his back after Poirier lands some punches. Poirier begins looking for an RNC before he eventually finds it. Chandler taps.

Dustin Poirier defeated Michael Chandler via submission (RNC) at 2:00 of RD3