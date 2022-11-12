UFC 281: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler live results, videos, highlights

We’ve got a high-octane lightweight tilt happening on the UFC 281 PPV main card when the former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, tangles with a former Bellator champion in Michael Chandler.

Poirier is looking to rebound after falling short in his title fight with the then champion, Charles Oliveira, at UFC 269 last December. Chandler is looking to build off of his epic front kick highlight reel knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 back in May of this year.

Both Chandler and Poirier are proven warriors who time and time again show up prepared to leave everything in the Octagon. They’re both explosive, gritty, tenacious, tough, and far from afraid of a firefight. This might actually be the people’s main event of UFC 281, and for good reason.

Be sure to save this tab for when the fight goes down. And check back here for the official result, analysis and full video highlights.

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler: Lightweight