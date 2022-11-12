UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira main card live results, videos, highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 281 PPV main card, which is going down from the storied Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This post is designated to cover the first-two bouts of the main card, including the swan song for a future UFC Hall of Famer. The UFC’s former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, will be competing in the final match of his legendary career against a streaking Chris Gutierrez.

Kicking off the main card will be a ranked lightweight looking to prevent an unranked fighter from cracking the top-15. The UFC’s #12 rated 155-pounder, Dan Hooker, will dance with a man known for his kneebars, Claudio Puelles.

The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Main card:

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez: Bantamweight

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles: Lightweight