UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira prelims live results, videos, highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 281 preliminary card, which is going down from the storied Madison Square Garden in New York City.

There are a whopping NINE scheduled bouts on this part of the docket, with the featured preliminary matchup taking place between talented lightweights Renato Moicano and Brad Riddell. Also on the prelims, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Dominick Reyes, will collide with the promotion’s #12 ranked 205-pounder, Ryan Spann.

The preliminary bouts begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, which can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Prelims:

Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell: Lightweight

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann: Light Heavyweight

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield: (W) Flyweight

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman: Middleweight

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola: Lightweight

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: Strawweight

Mike Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi: Featherweight

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson: Bantamweight

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu: Light Heavyweight