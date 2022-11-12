No finish? UFC 281 betting odds predict Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira will reach scorecards

It’s fight day for UFC 281, which is going down from the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. The top of the billing has UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, defending his belt against dangerous knockout artist, Alex Pereira. Before we get to the action, let’s go see what the betting lines are talking about.

As of our midweek odds post, we learned that Israel Adesanya was a strong -210 betting favorite over a +185 underdog in Alex Pereira. Not much has really changed there, but we do have some props.

It looks like the bookies are leaning towards this five-rounder reaching the scorecards, but not by much. The prop bet for ‘Fight to go the distance’ has the ‘yes’ option favored at -120, with a -110 comeback on the ‘No’ selection.

The betting odds have declared that the most likely outcome here is Izzy taking a decision. The exotic bet ‘Israel Adesanya To Win By Decision’ is available with a small plus line of +110. The other side of that bet is ‘Alex Pereira To Win By Decision,’ which is being offered up at a much larger value of +850.

The oddsmakers do have Pereira pegged as more likely than Adesanya to get a knockout. The proposition ‘Alex Pereira To Win By KO/TKO/DQ’ is trending at +275, while ‘Israel Adesanya To Win By KO/TKO/DQ’ is a bit further out at +300.

Check out the UFC 281 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

