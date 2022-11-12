Calvin Kattar tore his ACL in UFC main event, out until ‘end’ of next year

Calvin Kattar is going to be sidelined until next year.

In the first round of his fight against Arnold Allen at UFC Vegas 63 this past October, the ‘Boston Finisher’ injured himself after he attempted a flying knee. He returned to his corner and convinced the cageside physician he could continue, but eight seconds into the second round, Kattar went down for good. ‘Almighty’ was awarded the second-round TKO, one of the biggest wins of his professional career thus far.

Now several weeks removed from his loss, Kattar announced the results of an MRI he underwent. The No. 7 featherweight suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and has scheduled surgery to repair it in the coming weeks.

“There’s not much I can say, it is what it is,” wrote Kattar on Instagram. “I tore my ACL, getting surgery in a couple weeks. Should be ready to go at the end of 2023. The goal remains the same.”

Kattar is now 1-3 in his past four appearances. The New England Cartel product rebounded from a loss to former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway with a unanimous decision over Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46 in January.

The 34-year-old then lost a controversial split decision to Josh Emmett at UFC Austin.