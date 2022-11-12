Rolling ninja choke! Watch MMA fighter win belt with extra style points

CFFC 114 went down this past Thursday (November 10th) from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida. There were seven finishes across twelve matches, including a spectacular submission in the card’s co-main event.

The finish happened in the championship rounds as Makoto Takahashi locked up a super-tight ninja choke on Diego Paiva from his butt. From there, Takahashi rolled to his right side, which caused Paiva to roll over top of him, but Makoto was not done rotating. Since the hold was perfectly deep, Takahashi made all the right adjustments with his hips and kept rolling through. In a scene that resembled a hungry boa constrictor coiling up his prey, a total of three revolutions were completed before Takahashi earned the tap and the fourth round submission.

What a beautiful display of finishing ability here! It looked like someone hitting an Anaconda choke, or a Gator roll, but without having an arm trapped inside the squeeze. That’s not exactly something you see everyday on a Jiu-Jitsu mat, let alone in a five-round MMA title fight. Takahashi is now the CFFC’s flyweight champion, and has improved his pretty record to 15-1-1. I think the entire flyweight division in every major promotion might want to keep tabs on this guy, because he is plowing his way to the top.