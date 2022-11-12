UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira live results, highlights, play by play

It all comes down to this. UFC 281 is set to conclude with a UFC middleweight title match with an epic backstory. In one corner is the champion Israel Adesanya, looking to make his sixth title defense. In the other corner is Alex Pereira, only four fights into his UFC career. The pair have met twice before, in the GLORY kickboxing ring. Both times Pereira had his hand raised (once after a devastating KO). Will the same thing happen tonight?

This post will cover all the action as Adesanya and Pereira tangle in an MMA cage for the very first time.

UFC 281 is a standard PPV. There are four early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. Those will air on big ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN/ESPN+ for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.