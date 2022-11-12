 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 281: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler main card live results, highlights, play by play

Follow along for all the action from the main card of UFC 281, including Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler.

By Tim Bissell and Dayne Fox
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler at the UFC 281 press conference.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 281 rolls on from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The card features two title fights in the main and co-main slots. The main event sees Israel Adesanya defending the UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira; the man who KO’d him on the kickboxing circuit. The co-main sees Carla Esparza put her UFC strawweight belt on the line against former champ Zhang Weili.

The post will cover the first three fights of the pay-per-view main card: Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles, Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez and Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler.

UFC 281 is a standard PPV. There are four early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. Those will air on big ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN/ESPN+ for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.

