UFC 281: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler main card live results, highlights, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 281 rolls on from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The card features two title fights in the main and co-main slots. The main event sees Israel Adesanya defending the UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira; the man who KO’d him on the kickboxing circuit. The co-main sees Carla Esparza put her UFC strawweight belt on the line against former champ Zhang Weili.

The post will cover the first three fights of the pay-per-view main card: Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles, Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez and Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler.

UFC 281 is a standard PPV. There are four early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. Those will air on big ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN/ESPN+ for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.