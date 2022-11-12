UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Prelims live results, highlights, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 281 rolls on from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The card features two title fights in the main and co-main slots. The main event sees Israel Adesanya defending the UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira; the man who KO’d him on the kickboxing circuit. The co-main sees Carla Esparza put her UFC strawweight belt on the line against former champ Zhang Weili.

The post will cover both the early prelims and prelims for UFC 281. That’s a whopping nine fights to set the table for the pay-per-view card to come. Among those prelims are former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz taking on Silvana Gomez Juarez, former TUF winner Mike Trizano facing Choi Seung-woo and the undefeated Ottman Azaitar meeting Matt Frevola.

UFC 281 is a standard PPV. There are four early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. Those will air on big ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN/ESPN+ for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.