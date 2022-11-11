‘Wouldn’t that be something’ — Conor McGregor open to boxing match with Ricky Hatton

Conor McGregor has opened the door to a potential boxing match with Ricky Hatton after the latter’s agent suggested the matchup ahead of ‘The Hitman’s’ exhibition match with Marco Antonio Barrera this weekend.

Hatton will return to the ring for the first time since 2012 as a tribute to his UK fanbase who will get the chance to watch him compete for what could be the last time of his career in his hometown Manchester.

McGregor is still recovering after breaking his leg in a devastating first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier last July, but the Irishman is expected to make a comeback next year. He revealed his interest in fighting Manchester-born-and-bred Hatton in response to a Tweet by Ricky’s agent, Paul Speak, who told fans to be careful what they wish for.

“Wouldn’t that be something,” McGregor wrote.

Hatton vs. Barrera takes place this Saturday, Nov. 12, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.