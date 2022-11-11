Floyd Mayweather to Jake Paul: Stop fighting 50-year-olds

Floyd Mayweather Jr. wants Jake Paul to stop fighting 40 and 50-year-olds and test himself against a real boxer.

The undefeated boxing legend and former multi-division champion (50-0) put ‘The Problem Child’ (6-0) on blast following his unanimous decision victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva last month in Arizona.

It was an impressive showing from Paul, his most legitimate win to date, but somewhat tarnished by Silva being his oldest opponent to date (he turned 47 in April). Paul’s previous wins were against former welterweight titleholders Tyron Woodley (40) and Ben Askren (38), both of whom are past their primes and retired from MMA.

Floyd respects what Paul has accomplished at this early stage of his career but urges the YouTube star to stop picking on older guys and fight someone his own age.

“A lot of times when you say certain things you don’t want what you say you want. I mean he’s doing good for what he’s doing. You know, like I said, for what he’s doing [Audience laughs],” Mayweather told reporters ahead of his exhibition with Deji.

“He’s just a lot of talk,” he added. “It’s different when you’re [facing boxers] at the highest level; once you get in there with a real fighter that can really fight. Is he doing good? Absolutely. For who he’s fighting. Guys 50, guys 40 [Audience laughs]. Does he want to fight me? Of course, I’m nearly 50 years old, of course, he wants to fight me.”

Mayweather returns to the ring this Sunday for an exhibition match with YouTuber Deji Olatunji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.