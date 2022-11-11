 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Level Change Podcast 205: UFC 281, Velasquez released, suspicious betting

Episode 205 discussion: UFC 281 preview,  Cain Velasquez released on bail, suspicious betting activity being investigated, Bareman’s “ruthless” training tactics

By Stephie Haynes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 205

Cain Velasquez released on bail - 2:48

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/8/23448238/cain-velasquez-granted-bail-pre-trial-hearing-goularte-attempted-murder-charges-remain-mma-news

Zahabi suspicious of Adesanya’s gyno - 13:16

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/9/23448622/theres-only-one-reason-firas-zahabi-questions-adesanyas-very-suspicious-gyno-ufc-mma-news

UFC responds to betting investigation - 21:43

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/7/23445876/ufc-vegas-64-fight-under-investigation-suspicious-betting-promotion-responds-minner-nuerdanbieke-mma

Coach Bareman unifies team in “ruthless” way - 34:50

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/11/8/23445762/it-was-quite-ruthless-eugene-bareman-fighers-reveal-how-coach-united-team-before-ufc-281

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 45:57

Mookie - Nuerdanbieke, Dawson, Ulanbekov, Rodriguez, Rodriguez (3-2)

Stephie - Nuerdanbieke, Dawson, Maness, Magny, Rodriguez (3-2)

Victor - Minner, Dawson, Maness, Rodriguez, Rodriguez (1-4)

STANDINGS - 50:45

Mookie: 124-74-3

Stephie: 119-79-3

Victor: 108-90-3

UFC 281

Hooker-Puelles - 51:40

Edgar-Gutierrez - 53:10

Poirier-Chandler - 54:20

Esparza-Zhang - 56:41

Adesanya-Pereira - 59:22

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

In This Stream

UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 19 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...