UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira ceremonial weigh-ins live stream

The talking is almost over and it is nearly time for the fighters to hit the Octagon at UFC 281. Just one more sleep before we get to see Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili and Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler.

Earlier today the fighters hit the scales to officially weigh-in. But now it’s time for them to strip to their skivvies and stand on a show scale in front of a packed arena. The ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 281 go live at 4 p.m. ET and you can watch them right here, in the stream provided below:

Official Results:

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV):

UFC middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Alex Pereira

UFC strawweight championship: Carla Esparza (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Ligthweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Middleweight: Andre Petrovski vs. Wellington Turman

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Featherweight: Mike Trizano vs. Choi Seung-woo

Bantamweight: Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu