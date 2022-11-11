UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira weigh-in live stream

The UFC will be center stage this weekend at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. Under those bright lights, the Octagon will play host to two title fights — with Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira and Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili.

In addition to those very important contests, there’s some fun stuff scheduled around the rest of the card. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler should serve up plenty of violence on the pay-per-view. The prelims have Erin Blanchfield, who could make some noise at flyweight, taking on the always fun Molly McCann. And the early prelims have the undefeated Ottman ‘don’t ask me what’s in my mum’s purse’ Azaitar fighting Matt Frevola.

But of course, before any of these fights can happen, all the competitors must step upon the dreaded scale. With two title fights, four fighters will need to be extra careful (and send pleasing prayers to the MMA gods) to prevent the card from any last minute shuffles.

You can watch to see what happens on those scales live, right here! Check the stream below—courtesy of our friends at MMA Fighting. It goes live at 9 a.m. ET.

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV):

UFC middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Alex Pereira

UFC strawweight championship: Carla Esparza (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Ligthweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Middleweight: Andre Petrovski vs. Wellington Turman

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Featherweight: Mike Trizano vs. Choi Seung-woo

Bantamweight: Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu