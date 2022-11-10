UFC 281 Embedded part 4: ‘It’s me versus me’

The march to UFC 281 grinds on. And the competitors are all in New York preparing to throwdown in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. As always, with these big PPVs, the UFC’s cameras are there to capture some of what is going on behind the scenes.

On this episode of Embedded we see Carla Esparza wrestling the Naked Cowboy on the street (really). He claims she punched him in the groin, but the video evidence does not support this.

We are also treated to Molly McCann training at the Renzo Gracie Academy and Dustin Poirier getting some work in at Church Street Boxing. There, Poirier tells the camera his fight is not against Michael Chandler on Saturday, but a more abstract opponent instead. “It’s me versus me,” said the Diamond. Adding that he doesn’t care about the stage ,records, or purse involved — he just really wants the win.

The episode wraps with McCann gifting Israel Adesanya a signed Alexander Iwobi jersey. Iwobi is a Nigerian player for McCann’s beloved Everton F.C. McCann also made sure to reference the motto under Everton’s crest: Only the best is good enough.