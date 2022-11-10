It’s UFC PPV week and that means another card stacked top to bottom with fantastic fights. The main event will see Israel Adesanya face off with the only man to knock him out in combat sports, Alex Pereira—this time with the UFC middleweight title on the line. In the co-main Carla Esparza looks to make the first defense of her second reign as strawweight champ, against former belt holder Weili Zhang. Throw some Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler action in there and it’s a guaranteed good time.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 281 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+PPV CARD | SAT. NOV. 12 — 10/7PM ETPT

14. UFC MW Championship: Israel Adesanya (23-1) vs. Alex Pereira (6-1) — At 2:50, Odds 29:54, Picks, Both: Pereira

13. UFC SW Championship: Carla Esparza (19-6) vs. Zhang Weili (22-3) — At 32:28, Odds 45:48, Picks, Both: Zhang

12. 155lbs: Dustin Poirier (28-7) vs. Michael Chandler (23-7) — At 47:04, Odds 1:02:29, Picks, Both: Poirier

11. 135lbs: Frankie Edgar (24-10) vs. Chris Gutierrez (18-3) — At 1:03:00, Odds 1:17:13, Picks, Both: Gutierrez

10. 155lbs: Dan Hooker (21-12) vs. Claudio Puelles (12-2) — At 1:17:26, Odds 1:24:00, Picks, Both: Hooker

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

9. 155lbs: Renato Moicano (16-5) vs. Brad Riddell (10-3) — At 1:34, Odds 14:16, Picks, Both: Riddell

8. 205lbs: Dominick Reyes (12-3) vs. Ryan Spann (20-7) — At 15:49, Odds 22:03, Picks, Both: Reyes

7. 125lbs: Erin Blanchfield (9-1) vs. Molly McCann (13-4) — At 22:26, Odds 28:44, Picks, Both: Blanchfield

6. 185lbs: Andre Petroski (8-1) vs. Wellington Turman (18-5) — At 30:37, Odds 35:47, Picks, Both: Turman

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

5. 155lbs: Ottman Azaitar (13-0) vs. Matt Frevola (9-3) — At 37:00, Odds 42:22, Picks , Both: Azaitar

4. 115lbs: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7) vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez (11-4) — At 43:14, Odds 49:24, Picks, Both: Kowalkiewicz

3. 145lbs: Mike Trizano (9-3) vs. Seung Woo Choi (10-5) — At 49:42, Odds 56:42, Picks, Both: Choi

2. 135lbs: Julio Arce (18-5) vs. Montel Jackson (11-2) — At 56:57, Odds 1:03:48, Picks, Both: Arce

1. 205lbs: Carlos Ulberg (6-1) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1) — At 1:06:09, Odds 1:12:03, Picks, Both: Negumereanu

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos : Zane went 6/11 for 54.55%, while Connor went 7/11 for 63.64% as well

Zane went 6/11 for 54.55%, while Connor went 7/11 for 63.64% as well Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC Vegas 64 : Zane is now at 763/1180 for 64.66% and Connor is now at 717/1180 for 60.76%

through : Zane is now at 763/1180 for 64.66% and Connor is now at 717/1180 for 60.76% So far, in 2022: Zane is at 293/443 for 66.14% and Connor is at 275/443 for 62.08%

2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58%

July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

