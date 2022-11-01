 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva medical suspensions - One fighter out indefinitely

Headliners Paul and Silva received no suspensions, but the same can’t be said for seven other athletes from the event. 

By Kristen King
/ new
Eliezer Silva knocks out Anthony Hannah at Paul vs. Silva.
Eliezer Silva knocks out Anthony Hannah at Paul vs. Silva.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Seven fighters from the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event have received medical suspensions following Saturday, and one of them could be out indefinitely.

The Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission—the body regulating the event held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.—provided its list on Monday, which saw Eliezer Silva suspended for an undetermined length of time after his second-round KO of Anthony Hannah on the preliminary portion of the event. A reason for the suspension was not given, so it is unknown why Silva could be out of action for such a lengthy stretch. His opponent, Hannah, was suspended for 30 days.

Headliners Paul and Silva are free to compete, as neither received a medical suspension. The ‘Problem Child’ defeated the ‘Spider’ by unanimous decision after eight rounds, his sixth consecutive win in the boxing ring.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Matthew Wells and Nolan King of MMA Junkie):

Jake Paul: No suspension
Anderson Silva: No suspension

Ashton Sylve: No suspension
Braulio Rodriguez: 60 days

Alexandro Santiago: No suspension
Antonio Nieves: 30 days

Uriah Hall: No suspension
Le’Veon Bell: No suspension

Chris Avila: No suspension
Mikhail ‘Dr. Mike’ Varshavski: No suspension

Jeremiah Milton: No suspension
Quintin Sumpter: 30 days

Shadasia Green: No suspension
Ogleidis Suárez: 30 days

Danny Barrios Flores: No suspension
Edgar Ortiz Jr.: 45 days

Adrian Rodriguez: No suspension
Dominique Griffin: No suspension

Eliezer Silva: Indefinite suspension until medically cleared to compete
Anthony Hannah: 30 days

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...