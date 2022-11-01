Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva medical suspensions - One fighter out indefinitely

Seven fighters from the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event have received medical suspensions following Saturday, and one of them could be out indefinitely.
The Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission—the body regulating the event held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.—provided its list on Monday, which saw Eliezer Silva suspended for an undetermined length of time after his second-round KO of Anthony Hannah on the preliminary portion of the event. A reason for the suspension was not given, so it is unknown why Silva could be out of action for such a lengthy stretch. His opponent, Hannah, was suspended for 30 days.
Headliners Paul and Silva are free to compete, as neither received a medical suspension. The ‘Problem Child’ defeated the ‘Spider’ by unanimous decision after eight rounds, his sixth consecutive win in the boxing ring.
The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Matthew Wells and Nolan King of MMA Junkie):
Jake Paul: No suspension
Anderson Silva: No suspension
Ashton Sylve: No suspension
Braulio Rodriguez: 60 days
Alexandro Santiago: No suspension
Antonio Nieves: 30 days
Uriah Hall: No suspension
Le’Veon Bell: No suspension
Chris Avila: No suspension
Mikhail ‘Dr. Mike’ Varshavski: No suspension
Jeremiah Milton: No suspension
Quintin Sumpter: 30 days
Shadasia Green: No suspension
Ogleidis Suárez: 30 days
Danny Barrios Flores: No suspension
Edgar Ortiz Jr.: 45 days
Adrian Rodriguez: No suspension
Dominique Griffin: No suspension
Eliezer Silva: Indefinite suspension until medically cleared to compete
Anthony Hannah: 30 days
