Kenshiro Teraji vs Hiroto Kyoguchi live results, stream, how to watch

Tuesday night in Japan, the Saitama Super Arena will host what’s arguably the biggest boxing event this month. Kenshiro Teraji will take on Hiroto Kyoguchi in a light flyweight (108 lbs) title unification, with the WBC, WBA and Ring titles on the line.

Kyoguchi, who holds the WBA and Ring light flyweight titles, became a two division champion in just his 12th fight, and is now 16-0. The WBC champ Teraji is 19-1, with him recently avenging his only loss by knocking out Masamichi Yabuki last March.

Another light flyweight title bout is also on the stacked card, with Jonathan Gonzalez defending his WBO belt against undefeated Shokichi Iwata.

Join us live starting at 5:30 a.m. ET, with the main event expected around 7:50 a.m. ET.

How to watch: The card can be streamed live on ESPN+ for USA, DAZN for Europe, Amazon Prime Video for Japan.

Full fight card and results:

Kenshiro Teraji vs Hiroto Kyoguchi [WBC, WBA Ring light flyweight titles]

Jonathan Gonzalez vs Shokichi Iwata [WBO light flyweight title]

Shuichiro Yoshino vs Masayoshi Nakatani

Junto Nakatani vs Francisco Rodriguez Jr