This weekend’s UFC card loses one bout ‘due to undisclosed reasons’

Next weekend’s UFC Vegas 64 has suffered a big loss, according to MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz. Originally scheduled to take on rising light heavyweight Jailton Almeida, Maxim Grishin withdrew from the card due to undisclosed reasons, the Brazilian journalist reported on his official Twitter account.

Jailton Almeida vs. Maxim Grishin is off of this weekend's UFC Vegas card, I'm told. Almeida is not getting a new opponent after Grishin withdrew due to undisclosed reasons. Story coming to @MMAFighting. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) October 31, 2022

In his last outing, Grishin (32-9-2) defeated William Knight via unanimous decision, back in February. The victory made the 38-year-old recover from a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Jacoby, in February 2021.

Meanwhile, Almeida (17-2) is still undefeated in the Octagon, with finish wins over Danilo Marques, Parker Porter and Anton Turkalj, all in 2022. The 31-year-old’s last loss happened in August 2017, when he suffered a knockout loss to Tyago Moreira.

UFC Vegas 64 is scheduled to take place on November 5, at the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas. The card is expected to be headlined by a strawweight bout between contenders Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.