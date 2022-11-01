Fights on Tap: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria among 3 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

There was a lot of action on our screens this past weekend. Between UFC Vegas 63, Bellator 287 and Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, I doubt anyone was scrambling to find something to watch. Was there anything that stuck out to you from these events? Leave it in the comments below! With those events now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized three fights this week, and a battle of undefeated featherweights has been added to the final pay-per-view event of the year.

When Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria lost out on their original opponents — Movsar Evloev and Edson Barboza — due to injury, the UFC decided to book them against each other. Mitchell vs. Topuria was confirmed for UFC 282, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both fighters are undefeated in the UFC. ‘Thug Nasty’ improved to 15-0 with a unanimous decision over the aforementioned Barboza at UFC 272 this past March. And ‘El Matador’ continued his finishing streak with a brutal KO of Jai Herbert at UFC London two weeks later.

On the Bellator front, the promotion has teamed up with RIZIN FF again, bringing along some of its brightest stars for an event on New Year’s Eve. Headlining is reigning Bellator featherweight champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, who meets RIZIN featherweight champion Kleber Koike.

UFC Fight Night — November 19

Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu — light heavyweight

First rep. by Mike Bohn and Nolan King of MMA Junkie

UFC 282 — December 10

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria — featherweight

First rep. by David Van Auken of Fight Bananas

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin — bantamweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

Announced RIZIN FF fights:

RIZIN 40 — December 31

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire vs. Kleber Koike — featherweight

AJ McKee Jr. vs. Roberto Satoshi Souza — lightweight

Juan Archuleta vs. Kim Soo Chul — bantamweight

Kyoji Horiguchi vs Hiromasa Ougikubo — flyweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 145 — November 5

Oban Elliott vs. Sean McCormac — middleweight

Cage Warriors 146 — November 12

Martin Causse vs. Adam Cullen — welterweight

Cage Warriors 147 — November 20

George Hardwick vs. Chris Bungard — lightweight

Adam Darby vs. Mush Aslani — welterweight

Paddy Wilkinson vs. Milton Afonso Cabral — welterweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

2022 PFL Championships — November 25

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau — welterweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 76 — November 12

Albert Odzimkowski vs. Henry Fadipe — middleweight

Marek Samociuk vs. Filip Bradaric — heavyweight

KSW 77 — December 17

Shamad Erzanukaev vs. Carl McNally — bantamweight

Patryk Kaczmarczyk vs. Pascal Hintzen — featherweight

Ibragim Chuzhigaev vs. Ivan Erslan — light heavyweight

Andrzej Grzebyk vs. Emil Weber Meek — welterweight

Daniel Rutkowski vs. Lom-Ali Eskijew — featherweight