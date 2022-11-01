The Level Change Podcast 203: Fight weekend recap, Jouban’s post-fight advice

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 203

UFC Vegas 63 & Paul vs. Silva storylines: Kattar’s injury, Gore’s scary submission, Arlovski finished via sub, Silva-Paul results - 1:31

NEWS UPDATE

Nate Diaz & team have another scuffle, get removed by police from Paul-Silva event - 24:45

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/30/23430816/nate-diaz-removed-by-security-from-jake-paul-event-more-videos-released-from-backstage-scuffle

Jouban says Dariush shot himself in the foot re: title callout - 30:57

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/10/27/23425408/alan-jouban-offers-beneil-dariush-advice-after-shot-himself-in-foot-refusing-to-call-for-title-shot

Aljo shuts down Henry Cejudo - 41:34

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/29/23429826/ufc-mma-news-interview-media-aljamain-sterling-henry-cejudo-fight

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 50:34

Insane KO from Karate Combat 36

https://twitter.com/imstillshannon/status/1586545270636089346

Paulo Costa stays hilarious on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BorrachinhaMMA/status/1586092653157892096

Ashton Sylve wears Minion costume to ring, lands devastating KO on opponent

https://twitter.com/betr/status/1586563583621545989

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.