Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Earns BJJ Brown Belt at 61-Years-Old

Heavy Metal icon and Megadeth co-founder Dave Mustaine has added another title to his long list: BJJ brown belt.

The 61-year-old guitarist was promoted by Gracie Barra Spring Hill head coach, Reginaldo Almeida, and accompanied by fellow Megadeth guitarist and 1-stripe white belt Kiko Loureiro.

Almeida was also responsible for promoting Mustaine to purple belt in January of 2021, and to blue belt years prior. The professor joined the original Metallica lead guitarist in sharing the news, posting a video of the promotion to his Instagram page.

A longtime public advocate for martial arts, Mustaine also holds black belts in Ukidokan Karate, Songhai Taekwondo, and with the World Taekwondo Federation. He stands amongst fellow high-profile musician grapplers such as Five-Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory and Hate Breed’s Chris Beattie.

“Behind every mountain is more mountains,” Mustaine wrote in his brown belt announcement post.