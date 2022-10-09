Report: Johnny Walker to face Paul Craig at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro

A clash of styles in the light heavyweight division is reportedly headed to Brazil next year. Per Ag Fight’s report, striker Johhny Walker has agreed to take on submission artist Paul Craig at the first pay per view card of the year, UFC 283, in Rio de Janeiro.

Although he has 15 knockout wins under his belt, Walker (19-7) scored his first UFC submission victory in his last outing, when he tapped out Ion Cutelaba with a rear-naked, choke, back in Setpember. In fact, the victory might have saved the 30-year-old’s job, since it snapped a two-fight skid, with losses to Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos.

On the other side, Craig (16-5-1) will look to recover from a unanimous decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir, suffered in July 2022. Before that, the 34-year-old was on a six-fight unbeaten streak, with five wins and one draw. During that time, the ‘Bearjew’ scored wins over notable names, such as former champion Mauricio Rua, Jamahal Hill and NIkita Krylov.

Now, Walker is scheduled to take on Craig at UFC 283, on January 21, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The card is expected to be headlined by a flyweight title fight between the champion Deiveson Figueiredo and former title-holder Brandon Moreno in their fourth Octagon encounter.