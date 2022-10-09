Video: Nate Diaz KO’s Sourdough Sam at 49ers game

Nate Diaz seems to be loving the early days of his post-UFC release. The ever-popular fighter has already been talking up what’s next for him (with all signs pointing to a massive payday opposite Jake Paul).

On leaving the UFC Diaz said his goal was to scoop up accolades, titles and lots of cash before eventually returning to the Octagon. Recently it looked as though Diaz had added his first post-UFC title to his collection.

At a San Francisco 49ers game Diaz was spotted in the stadium going toe-to-toe with 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam. In the short video clip posted below, Sam can be seen wearing a special 49ers championship belt.

The site of gold prompted Diaz to drop Sam with a KO punch, so he could snatch the belt.

Looks like Nate Diaz had his first post-UFC fight tonight. Won a title, too. (h/t @NickMcD209 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/WMLD5i7RYX — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 4, 2022

Thankfully, Sam didn’t see too worse for wear. The entertainer soon popped up and gave Diaz a fist bump and a hug. It’s unclear if he got his belt back, though.